Samsung’s latest patent shows smartphones that can be connected magnetically

Samsung, which has been focusing on making a flexible smartphone for the past couple of years, seems to have moved on to working on another smartphone design. The company had filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) in June 2018 which was published earlier this month, giving us details about the company’s plans.

The company’s patent describes a unique smartphone design through which smartphones can be magnetically connected with each other. While it is not a foldable smartphone nor does it use a foldable display, the functionality is quite similar.

The patent shows two smartphones, both having their own housing and internal components, and both can function independently of each other. However, the phones have three magnets, which creates numerous possibilities to use the devices by connecting each other.

There’s a cylindrical magnet placed over the entire longitudinal axis of the phone, which allows connecting two smartphones side by side, giving double-sized display surface. The devices can also be connected on the backsides. With such a setup, users can use the main camera as a selfie camera, while the second housing can act as a viewfinder display. It has a lot of possibilities and the content can also be adjusted based on the setup.

Meanwhile, the company is yet to launch its flexible smartphone. While the company has already demonstrated the phone during the Samsung Developers Conference last month, it is yet to officially unveil the phone. There were reports suggesting that the company could showcase the phone at CES 2019 but we are yet to hear anything even though the CES has already started.

While it seems to be a long wait until we can use such experimental smartphones, Samsung is currently gearing up to launch its next-generation Galaxy S-series smartphones. As per the reports, the Galaxy S10 will be launched on 20th February, a week ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019) in Barcelona, Spain next month.

