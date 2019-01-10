LG pulls the plug on Android updates and security patches for the V20 and G5

LG launched the LG V20 in September 2016 while the G5 was announced in earlier at the Mobile World Congress in February 2016. That means both flagship models are more than two years old. Thus, LG seems to have finally removed them from the list of models that will get any security update. XDA Forum Moderator Redline recently discovered that the LG V20, as well as the G5, are no longer listed on LG’s Security Bulletin webpage. The archive of the page on the WayBack Machine as at December 13 still had the models listed. However, the latest security bulletin saw both models missing.

This is an indication that the devices will no longer receive updates, security patches or otherwise. For fans of the models still having hope that the phones will get Android Pie, that hope should be killed. The models were launched with android Naugat but were updated to Oreo. With this latest development, the devices will not get past Android Oreo.

Read Also: LG G9 packing an SD 821 SoC, QHD+ screen, 4GB RAM, IP68 waterproof body launched in Korea

LG is one of the major Android OEMs that agreed with Google’s Android Enterprise Recommended program. That means LG must offer at least four security updates within one year of the phone’s launch. The program also recommends Android OEMs to provide flagships smartphones with security updates for at least two years. However, LG will still offer security and OS updates for the G6 and G7 series, V30, V35, V40, CV series, LV series, LG Stylo (SF3), and Q series.

(source)