Samsung Galaxy S10 5G variant and foldable Galaxy Flex to arrive with monstrous battery sizes

Samsung recently took the media by storm when it announced that this year’s Galaxy Unpacked event would be held on February 20. During the event, the South Korean tech giant is expected to officially unveil the Galaxy S10 flagship series. Going by leaks, Samsung Galaxy S10 series is made of the Galaxy S10+, S10, and S10 E (Lite). We have already seen some leaks around these models and don’t expect the rumour mills to stop buzzing until the models are official.

The latest rumour surrounds the battery capacity of some of the Galaxy models Samsung will drop this year. An earlier rumour had already shown that the Galaxy S10+, S10, and S10 E (Lite) will pack 4,000mAh, 3,500mAh, and 3,100mAh battery capacities respectively. However, the battery capacity of the 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 variant and that of the foldable Galaxy Flex/Fold are yet to feature in any leak until now. GalaxyClub.nl has hinted that the 5G Galaxy S10 model, internally known as the Beyond X (SM-G977), would possibly pack a massive 5,000mAh battery. The battery unit is reportedly the same with the ones that would be crammed inside the upcoming Galaxy M20 and M30 mid-range devices.

Further, the foldable Galaxy Flex will reportedly pack an even bigger battery. The rumour has it that the foldable phone will utilise two separate batteries of 3,100mAh capacities. This set up will provide the flagship model with 6,200mAh battery. That is practically a tablet-size composition which means you could get up to two days battery power on a full charge. We know the Galaxy S10 would be unveiled during the Unpacked event but we can’t say when this foldable beast would meet with us. We’ll keep you updated as more details emerge.

