Buy A 480GB Kingston A400 SSD At A Dropped Price Of $89.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

A hard drive is devised to help you store your data on a PC or a laptop so that you can access it at a later time.

There’s no dearth of top-branded SSDs (Solid State Hard Disks) in the market today; however, you have to empty your pocket in order to get your hands on one of these coveted hard disk drives. Thankfully, Kingston is bent on ensuring cost-conscious buyers can get their hands on a top-end solid-state drive without breaking the bank.

The California-based SSD drives maker has teamed-up with GeekBuying to offer the 480GB capacity version of its A400 SSD for an unbelievably lowered price. As a result, you can now buy the Kingston A400 SSD (480GB) for just $99.99 on the Chinese online store that’s known for offering the country’s best electronic items at unbeatable prices.

As if that weren’t enough, you can even extend this 17 percent discount by applying coupon code GIZ_GCFWACKX at checkout. The aforesaid coupon helps you get an extra $10 off by bringing the device’s already lowered selling price further down to just $89.99 before you place your order.

Designed to radically enhance the responsiveness of your system, the Kingston A400 is an irresistible solid-state drive at this price. As compared to mechanical hard drives, the A400 dramatically accelerates boot, and loading times allowing you to perform various activities without any sort of interruption or lag.

Moreover, this SSD is equipped with the new gen controller that makes it 10x faster than a regular hard drive. It warrants a better performance, super responsive multitasking and an overall faster system.

You can follow this link to check out more details about the Kingston A400 SSD and grab the discount before the promo comes to an end. It is also worth noting that the coupon is slated to expire soon.