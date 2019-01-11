Get Big Discounts On Top-Branded 3D Printers And Parts On Banggood [10% Off Coupon Inside]

As part of its New Year Promotion, Banggood is now doling out noteworthy discounts on a wide selection of 3D printers and accessories.



In addition to offering discounts on top-branded 3D printers, the Chinese online store is also giving buyers an opportunity to get an extra 10 percent off on fifteen 3D printers that have been included in a category called ‘Coupons.’ So without wasting any time, let’s delve straight into the details.

In a bid to expedite and simplify its recently kicked-off promo, Banggood has added all heavily discounted 3D printers to the ‘Coupons’ category. In this segment, you can find all sorts of 3D printers and their accessories retailing for prices lower than their original asking prices.

For the sake of an instance, the Anet A8-M DIY Upgraded 3D Printer Kit would normally set you back $299.99 on both online as well as offline stores, but you can now buy it for just $259.99 on Banggood. Moreover, you can extend this 13 percent discount and save $26 more by applying coupon code 52a4e9.

In other words, you can bring the already lowered retail price of the Anet A8-M DIY Upgraded 3D Printer Kit further down to only $233.99 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon before you proceed to checkout. Note that the coupon will expire on January 31st.

Likewise, you can apply the above-mentioned coupon to save a considerable amount of extra money on any item included in the ‘Coupons’ section. The next category dubbed, ‘Brand Creality 3D’ is also brimming with top-end 3D printers and accessories that you can buy at unbeatable prices.

Alternatively, you can go for high-end 3D printers and accessories manufactured by TEVO and Anet in the following segment called ‘TEVO & Anet.’ More importantly, all items featured in this section are currently up for grabs bearing heavily discounted price tags.

This Banggood promotion also includes a slew of Resin-branded printers that now carry reduced price stickers. The rest of the printers and accessories have been added to the ‘Other Popular Printers’ and ‘Hot Sale Accessories’ segments. If you are interested in checking out newly arrived 3D printers, you can head straight to the ‘New Arrival’ category.

In order to take full advantage of the discounts and use the extra 10% off coupon before it lapses, all you need to do is to follow this link that will take you to the promotion page.