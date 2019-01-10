Samsung Galaxy S10 E could be S10 Lite’s real name

Rumors have it that the entry-level model in the Samsung Galaxy S10 series will be called Galaxy S10 Lite. Based on the information received from China-based supplier, a U.K. based case maker has claimed that that the S10 Lite will be hitting the market as Galaxy S10 E.

The case maker has also claimed that the Galaxy S10 E won’t be featuring an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Previous leaks have also claimed that the S10 Lite won’t be equipped with it. Rumors have it that the Galaxy S10 E will be fitted with side-mounted fingerprint scanner like the Galaxy A7 (2018) smartphone that had released in the previous year.

Previous reports have revealed that the Galaxy S10 E will be sporting a 5.8-inch flat AMOLED display that will carry support for 18.5:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 855 chipset is expected to power the phone along with 6 GB or 4 GB of RAM. It will come preloaded with Android 9 Pie OS and Samsung’s new One UI.

The smartphone is expected to release in variants such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It could be fueled by a 3,100mAh battery. It will be equipped with dual rear cameras and a single front-facing camera.

Read More: Renders of upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch codenamed Pulse leaked

In comparison to the Galaxy S10 E, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are rumored to respectively feature 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch displays. Both models are speculated to come equipped with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader.

In the U.K, the Samsung Galaxy S10 E is expected to be priced around 699 pounds (~$892)v and in the U.S, it may cost between $650 and $750. The handset may arrive in colors like yellow, white, black, green and blue. The Galaxy S10 E, S10 and S10+ are rumored to go official on Feb. 20 just had of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) that is scheduled to take place between Feb. 25 and Feb. 28.

(source|via)