Samsung Galaxy A90 key details on storage, color variants leaked; Could be Galaxy A9 (2018) successor

A report from the previous month had revealed that Samsung may debut two new Galaxy A phones such as Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 in the near future. A newer report from this week had revealed that the South Korean company is also working on three other Galaxy A smartphones such as Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A90. Key details of the Galaxy A90 smartphone have surfaced now to reveal what to expect from it.

The new leak reveals that the Galaxy A90 has a model number of SM-A905F. The handset is rumored to arrive in the market in three color options such as black, silver and gold. Hopefully, these will be color gradient versions.

The Galaxy A90 is expected to arrive with an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. The leak claims that it will be only storage variant of the smartphone. Like the Galaxy A9 (2018) smartphone, the handset could be available in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM editions. Probably, the Galaxy A90 may arrive as the successor of the Galaxy A9 (2018).

The Galaxy A9 (2018) features an 18.5:9 aspect ratio supporting Infinity Display design. However, there is no confirmation on whether the Galaxy A90 will be equipped with a punch-hole screen like the Galaxy A8s or it will be available with Infinity-U or Infinity-V display design. No other information is available on the other specs of the phone.

Speculating that the Galaxy A90 will end up as Galaxy A9 (2018), it may feature an improved quad camera setup. A South Korean publication has recently claimed that the upcoming Galaxy A90, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A50 smartphones are all coming with under-display fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint sensors for these phones are optical and not ultrasonic that are going to arrive on the Galaxy S10 series phones will debut in the coming month. The Galaxy A50, A70 and A90 phones are expected to go official in Q2 this year. Apart from these phones, Samsung has six other phones planned for 2019.

