Buy The MII Mini PC And Tanix TX5 Max TV Box At Lowered Prices On GearBest

If you are in the market for a cost-effective TV box or mini PC that doesn’t compromise on quality, GearBest’s got your back.

The Chinese online store that’s known for offering the country’s best electronic items at unbeatable prices is now offering you an unmissable chance to buy the MII mini PC and Tanix TX5 Max TV box without emptying your pocket. So without further ado, let’s check out the details.

MII Office Mini PC

Housed in a compact frame, the MII is carefully designed to deliver top performance and the varied needs of the users. Under the hood, it packs an Intel Apollo Lake N3350 processor along with a highly competent Intel HD Graphics 500 GPU.

The MII ships with 4GB of RAM and offers a hearty 64GB of onboard storage capacity for you to save your favorite content. This efficient office mini PC adopts a design that includes more vents in a bid to increase air volume so that the device can perform better.



While you’d normally end up shelling out $149.37 on both online and offline stores in order to get your hands on this feature-laden mini PC, you can now buy the MII for a lowered price of just $129.99 on GearBest. This is a 13 percent drop in the device’s retail price.

You can follow this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for the remaining 20 pieces of the MII mini PC’s black color version. Note that the promo is slated to end in just two days.

Tanix TX5 Max Android 8.1 TV Box (EU Plug)

The Tanix TX5 Max is powered by an Amlogic S905X2 CPU and it comes with a Mali G31 MP2 graphics processing unit for an immersive experience. The TV box features 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and has 32GB of internal storage capacity (expandable up to 128GB).

Moreover, it supports 4K ultra HD image display as well as H.265 decoding for true-to-life images. While you’d normally expect a top-branded TV box offering comparable features to set you back a pretty penny, the Tanix TX5 Max can be yours if you are willing to shell out just $49.99 on GearBest.

This is a 24 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $65.42. On the downside, there were only 318 pieces remaining for this promo, which ends in just four days.



You can follow this link to grab the discount, which is valid specifically for the black color version of the TV box. Alternatively, you can go for the 4GB RAM+32GB ROM UK plug or US plug option as well.