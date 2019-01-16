Sony confirms MWC 2019 February 25 event; Likely to debut Xperia XZ4, XA3, XA3 Ultra and L3

Sony is one smartphone OEM that has been using the Mobile World Congress (MWC) tech expo platform to announce new smartphones. The Japanese tech giant has now sent out invites for its Feb. 25 event at the MWC 2019 to Russian and Italian media channels. Even though the image press in the invite does not reveal the names of the devices it will be announcing on Feb. 25, speculations are rife that it will be unleashing the Xperia XZ4 handset on the said date. Newer information has claimed that the Xperia XZ4 may go official as Xperia N1.

At MWC 2018, Sony had unveiled the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact smartphones. At the IFA 2018 event in September, it unveiled the Sony Xperia XZ3. The company did not announce the Xperia XZ3 Compact phone alongside it. Few weeks ago, popular tipster @OnLeaks had shared renders of the Xperia XZ4 Compact smartphone. Hence, it was speculated that the Xperia XZ4 and Xperia XZ4 Compact would be announced at the MWC 2019 tech trade show.

Information from the previous week had revealed that the Japanese tech giant will be skipping the Xperia XZ4 Compact. Instead of it, the company may announce the Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 smartphones along with the Snapdragon 855 powered Xperia XZ4. The probable reason why the company is skipping the XZ4 Compact is that the Sony Mobile Vice President of Marketing for North America, Don Mesa had recently said that the consumers need a lot more surface area for their content now. He had also stated that the upcoming Sony phones will deliver better camera experience.

Sony had unveiled multiple phones such as Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact, XZ Premium and Xperia X at MWC 2018. Hence, it is very likely that the Japanese firm may debut multiple smartphones on Feb. 25. Recently, a new case listing for a Sony phone called Xperia N1 was spotted on Amazon Spain recently. The case images revealed that the phone will come equipped with triple rear cameras. Since the images of the phone resembles with Xperia XZ4 renders, it is now being speculated that XZ4 may get unleashed as Xperia N1.

(via)