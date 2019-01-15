Sony Xperia XZ4 cases confirm triple rear cameras, may launch as Xperia N1

The Xperia XZ4 should be Sony’s flagship for this year but there is a possibility it may launch under a different name entirely. According to new reports, the Xperia XZ4 may launch as the Xperia N1, the first of a new series.

The Sony Xperia N1 was seen on Amazon Spain. It is technically a listing for a case for the phone. The case is made by Tianqin and the listing says it is for the Sony Xperia N1. The images provided show the Xperia N1 has a triple camera setup on its rear just as it has been rumored for the Xperia XZ4.

The cameras are arranged vertically and positioned in the middle of the phone just as shown in CAD renders of the Xperia XZ4 released last year. The phone also has an unusually tall display. The similarities between the Xperia N1 and the Xperia XZ4 has led to speculations that they are the same device. Unfortunately, the listing has been pulled off Amazon Spain’ website.

In other news, renders of Xperia XZ4 cases from phone accessory manufacturer, Olixar, have surfaced online and they confirm Sony’s upcoming phone does sport three vertically stacked rear cameras. The cases come in various designs but they are all listed on the retail site, MobileFun. Prices start at $5.49 and go up to $10.99.

The renders show the phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a departure from the rear-mounted sensors from last year but nevertheless, it is not a new move for Sony. We guess Sony is still not ready to join the under-display fingerprint scanner trend. Above the fingerprint scanner is the volume rocker and below it is the power button. Close to the bottom is the dedicated camera button.

The Xperia XZ4 doesn’t have a notch. The front camera sits on the left of the speaker along with what appears to be a front LED flash. We also see the SIM tray is at the top of the device.

READ MORE: Sony announces gigantic 8K and 4K TVs at CES 2019

Sony will unveil the Xperia XZ4 at MWC next month but it will likely not be announcing a compact version of the phone. The news floating around is that Sony has axed the compact series since big screen phones are now the trend. There is still no confirmation the Xperia XZ4 is the Xperia N1. There is a possibility they might be two different phones with the same design but very different specs.

(Sources: 1, 2)