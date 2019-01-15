China once again insists allegations against Huawei are “fabrications”

The Chinese government has urged countries who presently view Huawei as a security threat to end the “fabrications” against the Chinese company. The admonition was made after a Polish official announced that his country could limit the use of Huawei’s products by public entities following the arrest of a Huawei employee in Poland on the allegation of spying.

Huawei has come under serious scrutiny in some countries, most prominent is the US which had already passed a bill banning the use of Huawei equipment by government agencies. The US government is even rumoured to be planning to sign an executive order that’ll ban US company’s from using Huawei’s equipment. Thus, the recent case in Poland didn’t do Huawei’s battered image any good. The allegation is that Huawei equipment could be used by the Chinese government for espionage. But Huawei has repeatedly denied the possibility of such happening. The company was quick to fire Wang Weijing, the employee arrested in Poland, stating clearly that his alleged actions had no relation to the company.

The arrest elicited a response from Karol Okonski, a Polish government cyber-security official. He hinted that “abrupt” policy changes toward Huawei were not warranted after the arrests, but that the use of the company’s products by state entities could be reviewed. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, responding to the remarks at a regular news briefing in Beijing, stated; “some people” seek to use groundless accusations about security threats to “suppress and restrict Chinese technology companies’ development abroad”.

“We urge relevant parties to cease the groundless fabrications and unreasonable restrictions toward Huawei and other Chinese companies, and create a fair, good and just environment for mutual investment and normal cooperation by both sides’ companies,” Hua added. She went further; “Using security reasons to hype, obstruct or restrict normal cooperation between companies, in the end, will only hurt one’s own interests.”

A spokesman for the Polish security services has since clarified that the allegations against Wang Weijing related to individual actions, and were not linked directly to Huawei. However, Poland’s internal affairs minister, Joachim Brudzinski, has called for the European Union and NATO to work on a joint position over whether to exclude Huawei from their markets.

