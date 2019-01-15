Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Nokia 7.1 vs Oppo K1: Specs Comparison

The world of Android smartphones is actually full of valid mid-rangers which can even replace flagships for many kinds of users. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is the latest one and judging from its initial success it may become one of the most important best-sellers of 2019. That is why we decided to compare it with other valid alternatives that you can actually get in the midrange segment. Two of them are Nokia 7.1 from HMD Global and Oppo K1, and here is a comparison to let you find out who is the best and the closest to the kind of device you are looking for.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Nokia 7.1 vs Oppo K1

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Nokia 7.1 Oppo K1 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm, 186 grams 149.7 x 71.2 x 8 mm, 160 grams 158.3 x 75.5 x 7.4 mm, 156 grams DISPLAY 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, IPS LCD 5.84 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 19:9 ratio, 432 ppi, IPS LCD 6.4 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 402 ppi, 19.5:9 ratio, Super AMOLED PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie, MIUI Android 8.1 Oreo, Android One Android 8.1 Oreo, Color OS CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 48 + 5 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

13 MP front camera Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

8 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 16 + 2 MP f/1.7 and f/2.4

25 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 4000 mAh, fast charging with Quick Charge 4.0 3060 mAh

Fast Charging 18W 3700 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

If you want to show a phone with a premium and stunning design to your friends and relatives, then you should go for the Oppo K1. It has the highest screen-to-body ratio and a wonderful, reflective glass back that you can get in gradient colors. Thanks to the in-display fingerprint reader, the back cover is almost totally clean with the exception of the dual camera setup placed horizontally. Even though I like the Oppo K1 more, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is still a wonderful device and it also has the best build quality. Indeed, it is water resistant and it has a very strong glass. Both Oppo K1 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 are protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Nokia 7.1 is definitely less attractive for me, but it is more compact thanks to its smaller display.

Display

Even though it is a midrange device and usually mid-rangers come with average displays, HMD Global put many efforts on the display found on the Nokia 7.1. It is not just a classic IPS panel with the Full HD+ resolution, but it has the HDR10 technology for better color reproduction, something that you can rarely find on devices with such an affordable price. It is a compact display, smaller than most of the actual midrange devices, so it is also easy to use with one hand. The second place goes to the AMOLED panel found on the Oppo K1, that also integrates an in-display fingerprint reader. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has just an average IPS panel just like most of the midrange phones, so it is nothing special.

Specs & Software

If you are looking for the phone with the best performance you should choose either the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 or the Oppo K1. I would choose the first because Oppo K1 lacks a micro SD slot to expand the internal storage. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 chipset that is one of the best midrange SoCs out there. And it also comes with up to 6 GB of RAM, just like the Oppo K1. Nokia 7.1 is inferior due to its lower-end Snapdragon 636, but unlike its opponents, it comes with Android One instead of a customized user interface, so it is still very smooth and reliable.

Camera

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is equipped with an impressive sensor on the rear and it wins the camera comparison. It boasts the latest 48 MP sensor by Samsung that is able to capture a lot of detail, even with low light. Right after the Redmi Note 7, we want to award the Oppo K1 for its outstanding 25 MP selfie camera. Nokia 7.1 is a good camera phone as well and its dual rear camera with Zeiss optics and dual pixel autofocus clicks very sharp and bright shots, but its selfie snapper is just an average front camera.

Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is a battery life champion thanks to its 4000 mAh unit and it also supports the fast Quick Charge 4.0 technology. Oppo K1 is not equipped with a fast charging technology but it has a long battery life as well thanks to its 3600 mAh. Nokia 7.1 has just a typical one-day battery with an average 3060 mAh capacity.

Price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 hitten China with a record-breaking price: just $147/€130 for the base variant. And in my opinion, it wins this comparison for both value for money and specifications. Oppo K1 costs about €250/$284, while you can get Nokia 7.1 for about €270/$307 thanks to online street prices.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Nokia 7.1 vs Oppo K1: PROs and CONS

Oppo K1

PROs

Great design

Good front camera

Nice battery life

In-display fingerprint reader

CONS

No micro SD slot

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

PROs

Great build quality

Excellent camera

Bigger battery

Android Pie

CONS

Average display

Nokia 7.1

PROs

Android One

Great display

Wide availability

Compact design

CONS