The new Huami Amazfit Cor 2 with NFC goes on sale in China via Xiaomi’s store

Xiaomi’s partner Huami recently launched the Amazfit Cor 2 fitness tracker in China. The smart wearable comes with some upgraded features which distinguish it from the first-gen Amazfit Cor. The fitness tracker is now available to buy in China for CNY 299 ($43) on Xiaomi Mi Store and Xiaomi Youpin website.

The Amazfit Cor 2 sports a 1.23-inch LCD color display just like its predecessor and has a polycarbonate body. The screen is wrapped with a 2.5D curved glass for extra protection and to prevent the screen from scratch. The wearable device equally comes with 5ATM water-resistance rating . Some of the smart features onboard include NFC for contactless payment. Others are accelerometer and optical heart rate sensor for monitoring fitness. The smart band will also alert wearers when there is an SMS/email message or incoming call. It also provides seven days of weather forecasts, alarms, stopwatch and timers.

One aspect where the Cor 2 outpaces its predecessor is in battery life. The Amazfit Cor 2 comes with improved battery life. You’ll be able to keep it running for 20 days between charges, nearly double the 12 days of its predecessor. Also, the NFC connectivity is one feature on the Cor 2 that wasn’t on the original Amazfit Cor.

We can’t say when Huami will launch the Amazfit Cor 2 in the US but since the device has got FCC’s nod, the US launch may be close by.