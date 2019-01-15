Vivo X23 Symphony Edition gets yet another color variant, pre-orders open

Vivo is back with another color variant for its less powerful variant of the Vivo X23. The Vivo X23 Symphony Edition might look like the regular X23 but it comes with less RAM, a less powerful processor, and a higher pixel front camera.

When Vivo announced it last year, it was available in two colors – Starry Black and Arctic Pink. Now Vivo has announced a new color variant similar to the Vivo X23 Star Edition but with less red. The name roughly translates into “Star Language New Wish” but we expect a simpler name if it will get an international release.

Like the other two variants of the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition, this is also only available in 6GB RAM + 128GB configuration. It is priced at ¥2798 (~$414) and will begin shipping on January 20. It is already available for pre-order on Vivo’s online shop.

The Vivo X23 Symphony Edition swaps out the Snapdragon 710 processor of the Vivo X23 for the Snapdragon 660. It also packs a 24.8MP selfie camera instead of a 12MP sensor like its more powerful sibling. The rest of the specs are the same.

So you get a 6.41-inch FHD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with a water-drop notch, dual 12MP + 13MP rear cameras, a 3500mAh battery, Android 8.1, and 128GB of storage. There is also IR face unlock and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

