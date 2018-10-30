Vivo X23 Star Edition launched in China, priced at 3,498 Yuan ($502)

A couple of months ago, Vivo launched its Vivo X23 smartphone in Phantom Purple, Phantom Red and Midnight Blue color options. With more smartphone manufacturers offering gradient color options, Vivo has also introduced a new gradient-like color for the Vivo X23.

The company has today launched the Vivo X23 Star Edition, which is also being referred as Star Mans Version by the Chinese media. It isn’t the typical gradient color that we’ve have seeing lately. It is a Red-colored phone with vertical streaks of other contrasting colours.

The streak of contrasting colors is are created with a nano-scale high-precision laser engraving process. With this effect, when the light hits the back, it creates thousands of illusion diffraction units which gives a unique look to the phone.

The Vivo X23 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with slim bezels, a reduced notch, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Built with COF process, the display panel carries support Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display is slightly curved towards the left and right edges.

There’s a fourth generation in-display fingerprint scanner is embedded under the screen that features an improved biometric recognition technology, which is claimed to unlock the phone in just 0.35 seconds. The phone packs Snapdragon 670 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It comes with a dual camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and field of view of 125 degrees. On the front side, there’s a 12-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The company has also included the twin-turbo acceleration technology which also includes features such as System Turbo and Game Turbo. Vivo has developed the Game Turbo in collaboration with Unreal Engine, Tencent Game Lab and Netease Game Lab in China.

The handset runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with FunTouch OS 4.1 skin on top. The device also comes with the company’s own Jovi AI assistant. It is fuelled by 3,400mAh battery that carries support for 22.5W fast charging technology.

The Vivo X23 Star Edition, which is the sixth color variant of the phone, is priced at 3,498 Yuan which roughly converts to $502 — same as the other variants.