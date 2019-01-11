Vivo Z3i Standard Edition Launched for 1,998 Yuan (~$296)

In October, Vivo had launched the Vivo Z3i smartphone in China. The handset was packed with the same specs as the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB edition of the Vivo V11i model that is available in some markets like Philippines and Taiwan. In India, the V11i handset is selling as V11. Today, the Chinese manufacturer has introduced the Vivo Z3i Standard Edition in China with a price tag of 1,998 Yuan (~$296).

Vivo Z3i Standard Edition Specifications and Features

The Vivo Z3i Standard Edition that has a model number of Vivo 1813A/T houses a 6.3-inch LCD display with waterdrop notch. It carries support for full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The handset measures 155.97 x 75.63 x 8.1mm and it weighs 163.7 grams.

The MediaTek Helio P60 chipset powers the smartphone along with 6 GB of RAM. It has an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. For more, it is equipped with a microSD card slot. The handset is fueled by a 3,315mAh battery.

For photography, the Vivo Z3i Standard Edition comes equipped with f/2.0 aperture 16-megapixel + f/2.4 aperture 2-megapixel dual camera setup on its rear and a frontal shooter of 24-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture. It is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS along with FunTouch OS 4.5 UI. For security, the phone is equipped with a rear-facing fingerprint reader and face unlock.

Vivo Z3i Standard Edition Price and Release Date

Its astonishing to know that the Vivo Z3i and the newly introduced Vivo Z3i Standard Edition have same specs for display, chipset, RAM, storage, cameras and battery. Aurora Blue and Millennium Pink are the color variants of the Vivo Z3i However, the Vivo Z3i carries a higher price tag of 2,398 Yuan (~$355) while the Z3i Standard Edition is priced in colors like Aurora Blue, Dream Pink and Starry Night Black and it carries a cheaper price tag of 1,998 Yuan (~$296).

