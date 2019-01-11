Vivo V91 price and specs leaked for India; Launch seems imminent

Vivo has recently launched the Vivo Y93 smartphone in India. A new report from 91mobiles reveals that the Chinese manufacturer will be soon launching the Vivo Y91 phone in India. The handset is speculated to carry a price tag of Rs. 10,990.

In November, Vivo had launched the Vivo Y91 smartphone in Philippines and it was made available in Pakistan in December. The Chinese manufacturer has been gradually making it available in other Asian markets. Citing information received from retail sources, the publication the company will be releasing the Vivo Y91 in India before Jan. 20. Vivo is expected to soon release an official statement on the arrival of the Vivo Y91 phone.

The Vivo Y91 features a 6.22-inch Halo FullView display that supports HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Snapdragon 439 chipset is present under the hood of the device. The chipset is coupled with 3 GB of RAM. For storage, the Y91 handset is equipped with an inbuilt storage of 32 GB and it also features a microSD card slot.

In India, the company is expected to launch the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset edition of the Vivo Y91. The SoC will be assisted by 2 GB of RAM.

The back panel of the Vivo Y91 is equipped with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera module. For capturing selfies, it features a frontal shooter of 8-megapixel. The handset will be receiving power from 4,030mAh battery. It comes preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS that is customized with FunTouch OS 4.5 UI. A fingerprint reader is available on the rear side of the phone.

Starry Black and Ocean Blue are the two color variants of the Vivo Y91 smartphone. With a price tag of Rs. 10,990, it will be selling as one of the cheapest smartphones with waterdrop notch screen.