The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Is Now Accepting Pre-Order On Giztop

After floating around the rumor mill for quite a long time and making several appearances on the internet in the form of leaks, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was finally announced earlier this month.

Much to the delight of Xiaomi fans, the hotly-anticipated smartphone has now gone up for pre-order on Giztop. You can choose between multiple color and storage options depending on the amount you are willing to shell out.

The 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant comes in black and blue color versions and will set you back $179. The 4GB RAM+64GB ROM model which comes in black, blue and gradient red color options carry a $214 price tag.

You can go for more power under the hood with the final variant that would ship with 6GB of RAM and offer 64GB of onboard storage space. This model will be up for grabs in three color versions including black, blue and gradient red and will retail for $249 on Giztop.

In terms of specs, the Redmi Note 7 sports an appealing 6.3 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection. Under the hood, it packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor along with an Adreno 512 GPU for an immersive experience.

On the photography front, the Redmi Note 7 houses a 48.0MP+5.0MP dual AI camera setup on the back and a 13.0MP front shooter for selfies and video chatting. The phone runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie operating system and is backed by a robust 4000mAh battery.

Aside from a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Redmi Note 7 features a slew of other useful sensors including an accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass. You can follow this link to check out the full specification and pre-order your favorite variant of the Redmi Note 7. Note that the phone will be shipped within 5-7 days.