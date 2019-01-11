Buy Beelink GT1 MINI And Alfawise A8 Pro TV Boxes At Lowered Prices On GearBest

The market is rife with all sorts of TV boxes that enable you to access your favorite TV series, live sports, movies, along with a slew of apps and games. On the downside, these highly sought after multimedia devices do not come cheap.

Deemed as one of China’s best online stores for electronic items, GearBest is now offering a couple of feature-rich TV boxes at unbeatable prices. So without further ado, let us delve straight into the details.

Beelink GT1 MINI TV Box with Voice Remote

If you have explored the TV box market, the Beelink GT1 MINI might sound like a familiar name. Like numerous smartphone, tablets, and smart TVs, this mini TV box from Beelink runs Android 8.1 Oreo operation system.

Capable of supporting premium 4K UHD video, the Beelink GT1 MINI TV box packs a powerful Amlogic S905X2 CPU and a highly competent Quad-core ARM G31 MP2 Graphics GPU that produces better 4K graphics than other similar products available in the market today.

The 2GB RAM+32GB ROM model of the Beelink GT1 MINI would normally set you back $66.99, but you can now get it for only $59.99 on GearBest. This 10 percent discount will be valid for the black color version of the TV box.

Moreover, those spending $20 will qualify for add-on item for just $2.99. You can visit this link for more details and avail the discount. With only 99 pieces remaining, the promo is slated to end in seven days.

Alfawise A8 Pro 2.4G + 5G Wifi Magic TV Box

If you fancy a happy movie time with your family and friends without emptying your pocket, you might want to take a gander at the Alfawise A8 Pro 5G magic box. With the ability to transform a regular television into a smart TV, Alfawise’s new TV box runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS to play videos in 4K resolution without any sort of interruption.

The Alfawise A8 Pro ships with 2GB of RAM and offers a hearty 16GB of onboard storage space. Moreover, it comes with a PIP (picture-in-picture) function so you watch your favorite videos while accessing other applications. The device can stream multimedia content like photos, videos, games from your mobile phone to the TV.

While you’d expect a top-branded TV box that offers comparable features to cost you a bomb, that’s not the case with the Alfawise A8 Pro. Keeping in line with that, the 5G Wifi Magic TV box has gone up for sale carrying a dropped price tag of only $27.99 on GearBest.

This is a 13 percent drop in the black color version of the TV box that usually sells for $32.24. While you can follow this link to avail the discount, it is imperative for you to bear in mind that there were only 25 pieces remaining for the promo, which is slated to end in two days.