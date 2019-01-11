Get Top-Branded Projectors At Heavily Discounted Prices On GearBest

Looking for a cost-effective projector that doesn’t compromise on quality? You have come to the right place.



Popular brands including VIVIBRIGHT, Cheerlux, and Excelvan have teamed with one of China’s best online stores for electronic items, GearBest to offer their well-received projectors at unbeatable prices. So without further ado, let’s check out the details.

VIVIBRIGHT GP100 Projector

Designed keeping the middle-income families in mind, the VIVIBRIGHT GP100 is a whole new projector that delivers an unmatched home cinema experience. It boasts an impressive array of features that include an impressive LED light utilization efficiency of 3200 lumens (typical).

Moreover, it delivers HD level output with a physical resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels for crystal clear images. The device’s WXGA resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels provides 3.5x higher resolution than the SVGA that offers a standard resolution of 800 x 480 pixels for HD image content.

VIVIBRIGHT GP100 is without an iota of doubt, an irresistible projector that usually sells for $181.05 on online as well as offline stores. Thanks to the collaboration between VIVIBRIGHT and GearBest, this feature-laden projector can now be yours for a lowered price of just $149.99.

The Chinese online store is doling out a noteworthy 17 percent discount on the retail price of the GP100 projector for a limited period of time. On top of that, those spending $20 will qualify to get an add-on item for just $2.99.

You can follow this link to check out more details and avail the discount, which will be valid for the basic version of the GP100 projector before the promo ends. Note that you can get a 20 percent off on the Android version of the VIVIBRIGHT GP100 projector.

Cheerlux CL760 3000 Lumens Lumens LCD Video Projector

The Cheerlux CL760 projector breathes new life into your home theater and gaming station. It delivers HD resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels for clearer, true-to-life images, but that’s not all.

This feature-rich projector is also compatible with blue-ray DVD players allowing you to enjoy 3D Blu-ray movies without leaving the comfort of your room. It is a full-fledged entertainment setup that comes with two HDMI ports and an integrated speaker.

While aforesaid features completely justify the $177.71 price tag the Cheerlux CL760 usually carries, you can now buy it for just $139.99 on GearBest. This is a noteworthy 21 percent discount and it will be valid specifically for the remaining 44 pieces of the black color version of the projector.

By spending $20, you can qualify to get an add-on for $2.29. You can visit this link to avail the discount before the promo comes to an end in seven days.

GT-S8 European Specification High Definition Household Projector

As part of its latest Flash Sale, GearBest is now offering the GT-S8 projector at a considerably dropped price of just $105.99. This is a significant 10 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $117.47.

An absolute bargain at this price, the GT-S8 portable home theater projector allows you to enjoy your favorite shows, movies, sports and lots more in the form of a 120-inches dynamic image. Moreover, it has multiple functional interfaces including HDMI, USB1, USB2, AV, VGA, and AUDIO OUT.



The GT-S8 has built-in speakers; however, you can still connect an external speaker or headset since it comes with a 3.5mm audio interface. The device uses up to 30000 hours of the LED light source, making it perfect for entertainment and home video.

You can click here to check out more details about this portable home theater projector and get your hands on one of 49 remaining pieces that are currently up for grabs carrying lowered prices. You also qualify for getting an add-on for $2.99 by spending $20. Note that the promo ends in eight days.