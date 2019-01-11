Huawei Y9 2019 launched in India for Rs. 15,990 (~$230)

Huawei had launched the Huawei Y9 2019 smartphone in China in October last year. The same phone has been gone official in India. The Y9 2019 will be available for buying from next week with a price tag of Rs. 15,990 (~$230). The handset comes with four cameras, a notched screen and a big battery.

Huawei Y9 2019 Specifications and Features

The Huawei Y9 2019 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. The notched screen produces full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The Kirin 710 chipset powers the smartphone along with 4 GB of RAM. It comes with a native storage of 64 GB. For more storage, it is equipped with a microSD card slot. A 4,000mAh battery has been packed inside the phone to keep the lights on. It carries support for 10W charging through microUSB.

The Huawei Y9 2019 comes loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS that is overlaid with EMIU 8.2. There is a Game Assistant 2.0 mode which optimizes the resources of the phone while gaming. It carries support for Histen 5.0 audio technology which brings support for Party Mode with 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound system.

The front notch of the Huawei Y9 2019 features a dual selfie camera setup which includes f/2.0 aperture 16-megapixel primary sensor and f/2.4 aperture 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the rear, it is equipped with a dual camera module which includes 13-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Huawei Y9 2019 Price and Availability

The Huawei Y9 2019 which is priced at Rs. 15,990 (~$230) in India will be exclusively available buying through Amazon India from Jan. 15. It will be available in color like Midnight Black and Blue Sapphire. For a limited-period, Huawei is giving away Boat Rockerz Sports Bluetooth earphones worth Rs. 2,990 to the buyers of Huawei Y9 2019.