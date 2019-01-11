Honor View 20 pre-orders begins on Jan. 15 in India with free Honor Sport BT earphones

Honor View 20, the international edition of the Honor V20 phone that was unveiled in China in previous month will be launching in India on Jan. 29. The Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that it will start receiving the pre-orders of the View 20 handset from Jan. 15. Customers who pre-book the device will be provided with Honor Sports BT earphones.

The Honor View 20 will be exclusively available for purchase through Amazon India. As of this writing, there is no information on the price tag of the View 20 for India. Based on pricing of the China’s Honor V20 handset, it can be guessed that the View 20 will be costing between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000 in India.

In order to take advantage of the free Honor Sport BT earphones offer during the pre-order period of the View 20, users are required to purchase Honor View 20 gift card of worth Rs. 1,000 from Amazon India. The gift card will be emailed to the buyer and when the sales of the View 20 begins in India on Jan. 30, users need to purchase the phone using the same account that was used for availing the gift card. Once the handset is purchase, the retailer giant will send another email with coupon code to avail the free Honor Sport BT which can be redeemed before Feb. 15. Users need to add the Honor Sport BT to cart and use the coupon code at checkout to avail it for free.

Apart from Amazon India, even Honor India’s official HiHonor website will also begin with the pre-bookings of the Honor View 20 from Jan. 15 in India. It is also providing the same pair of earphones for free with the handset. To avail it, users need to pre-book the phone with Rs. 1,000 and use the Honor View 20 coupon code. Doing so will return Rs. 1,000 to the buyer.

The Honor View 20 features a punch-hole display of 6.4 inches which carries support for full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Kirin 980 chipset along with 8 GB of RAM powers the 128 GB and 256 GB versions of the View 20. It runs on Magic UI 2.0 based Android 9 Pie OS.

The dual camera setup on the rear side of the phone features a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel primary sensor and a ToF (Time of Flight) 3D stereo camera for measuring depth. It is equipped with a selfie snapper of 25-megapixel. The handset draws power from 4,000mAh battery. Before debuting in India, Honor will be holding a global launch event for the smartphone in Paris, France on Jan. 22.