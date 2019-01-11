Nokia 9 PureView to reportedly have ‘Light’ tech for better low-light photography

HMG Global‘s upcoming flagship smartphone — Nokia 9 PureView — one of the most anticipated smartphones — will be the world’s first smartphone to feature five camera sensors on the back panel.

Now, it is being speculated that along with having Zeiss optics, the upcoming Nokia smartphone could also come with an enhanced low-light experience from imaging firm Light that specializes in “computational photography”.

Light, which is a US-based startup, has built a technology that uses a five-camera module array to collect 10 times more light than a traditional smartphone sensor. The development is in line with what was claimed in a recent purported promo of the Nokia 9 PureView.

Further, it is mentioned that its software pipeline that works on multiple platforms and devices can also combine and fuse 5, 10, or even 50 images. While describing its software pipeline, Light wrote, “The pipeline is built to combine images from different perspectives, as well as different sensors, apertures, and focal lengths. We leverage pixel matching, geometric, and photometric corrections, and ISP algorithms in order to achieve our results.

Previously, US-based Light was in the news a couple of years ago for bringing prototypes such as a 16-lens camera and a nine-camera phone. It is also touted to offer its multi-camera solutions without any additional bump.

While the Penta-camera setup on the back panel of the phone makes it interesting, the phone’s specifications aren’t exciting as it feels like a 2018 flagship phone rather than a 2019 one. It is said to be powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB or 8GB RAM.

It is expected to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio screen and may carry support for Quad HD+ resolution. It could also be the first Nokia smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is also expected to be powered by a 4,150mAh battery that may carry support for wireless charging.

Read More: Nokia 6.2 specifications leaked online, said to feature a punch-hole display

According to the reports, Nokia‘s upcoming flagship smartphone will be announced in late January and will be first launched in the European market. It also adds that the phone will be priced at 749 Euros (approximately $851) and 799 Euros (approximately $908) depending upon the market.