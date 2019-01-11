Buy The OnePlus 6 Smartphone For Only $391.99 On Banggood [Coupon Inside]

Last year we saw numerous flagship smartphones hitting the store shelves and garnering huge popularity among smartphone lovers.

Popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus, also made its long-awaited OnePlus 6 smartphone available to its loyal fan base in May last year. Even nearly a year after its release, the demand for this feature-laden smartphone hasn’t scaled down.

Taking this sky-rocketing demand into consideration and in a bid to allow cost-conscious buyers to get their hands on the coveted phone, OnePlus is now offering the OnePlus 6 for a considerably lowered price on Banggood. Moreover, there’s a way you can get an extra discount, and we’ll talk about it in just a bit.

The OnePlus 6 boasts an impressive array of features that completely justify the $609.99 price tag it normally carries but thanks to a 26 percent discount, you can now buy it for only $452.86 on the Chinese online store that guarantees the best bang for your buck. But that’s not all.

Aside from taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, you can use coupon code 1BGOP61 and get an extra $60.87 off during the check out process. In other words, you can bring the phone’s already reduced retail price further down to just $391.99 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon before placing your order.

An absolute bargain at this price, the OnePlus 6 sports a mammoth 6.28 inches Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with 1080 x 2280 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection. It packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor along with Adreno 630 GPU for an immersive experience.

Moreover, the phone ships with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offers 64GB of non-expandable onboard storage space. On the optics front, it houses 16.0MP+16.0MP dual camera setup on the back and a 20.0MP front shooter for selfies and video chatting.

The OnePlus 6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS and draws its juices from a robust 3300mAh battery. On top of that, it features a slew of useful sensors like accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass and a rear-mounted sensor.

You can visit this link to check out the rest of the specification of the OnePlus 6 smartphone and avail the discount which is valid for the black color version of the smartphone for a limited period of time.