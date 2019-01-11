Buy SMRC ICAT2 And S21 RC Drones At Unbelievably Lowered Prices On GeekBuying [Coupons Inside]

If you are a drone enthusiast looking to get your hands on a top-end drone without spending a lot of money, GeekBuying’s got your back.

Known for offering China’s best electronic items like smartphones, TV boxes, and RC quadcopters, GeekBuying is now giving drone lovers an opportunity to buy SMRC-branded drones without emptying their pockets. Aside from GeekBuying reducing the retail prices of select drones, there’s more for you to cheer about so continue reading for more details.

SMRC ICAT2 1080P 5G Wifi FPV GPS Brushless RC Drone

In a bid to ensure a powerful flight, the SMRC ICAT2 packs 4 1806 1850KV brushless motors. Moreover, it houses a well-tuned 1080P 5G Wi-Fi camera so that you can capture awe-inspiring images and videos from the sky.

The SMRC ICAT2 adopts the GPS mode wherein it receives the signal from satellites showing its exact position. The device also comes with a Follow Me Mode that activates the camera’s auto-recognition function to identify human figure and capture your activities.

Aside from that, the SMRC ICAT2 includes the Follow Me mode, one-key return function and lots more. Loaded with useful functions, the SMRC ICAT2 would normally set you back $168.99 but if you are living on a tight budget, you can now buy it for only $129.99 on GeekBuying.

If this 23 percent discount doesn’t impress you much, you can use coupon code GIZ_BYXEBFGY to get an extra $27 off at checkout. As a result, the already lowered selling price of the SMRC ICAT2 reduces to just $125.99.

You can follow this link in order to avail this link. Note that the promo is slated to end in just two days.

SMRC S21 1080P 5G WiFi FPV GPS Foldable RC Drone

The SMRC S21 is a compact quadcopter that adopts a foldable design so that it can be easily carried where ever you go. Aside from portability, this drone is capable of capturing stunning pictures and videos with its built-in 1080P 5G Wi-Fi camera.

The drone has a GPS mode that enables it to receive the signal from satellites in order to disclose its exact location. Just like the SMRC ICAT2, the S21 boasts useful modes including the Follow Me Mode, and the Altitude Hold Mode. It also has the one-key return function included in the SMRC ICAT2.

The SMRC S21 usually carries a $125.99, but much to the delight of cost-conscious buyers, it has now gone up for sale carrying a heavily discounted price of just $99.99. You can extend this 21 percent discount further by using coupon code GIZ_IXGKKFIB during the checkout process.

The aforesaid coupon helps you save $21 extra by reducing the original asking price of the SMRC S21 to only $92.99 before you place your order. You can grab this discount by visiting this link. It is worth noting that the promo will come to an end in two days.