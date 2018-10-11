Vivo Z3i launched in China as rebranded version of Vivo V11i

In the previous month, Vivo had launched the Vivo V11 Pro and Vivo V11 smartphones in India. Interestingly, some markets have received the V11 as Vivo V11i phone. Today, the Chinese manufacturer has launched the Vivo V11i smartphone with Vivo Z3i moniker in China. Even though the V11 and Z3i are same devices, there are certain features that sets them apart.

Vivo Z3i Specifications, Features and Pricing

The Vivo Z3i that features front and rear glass panels with a metallic frame sandwiched in between measures 155.97 x 75.63 x 8.1mm and it weighs 163.7 grams. The Vivo Zi comes in two color gradients options such as Millennium Pink and Aurora Blue. The Z3i features a IPS LCD panel of 6.3 inches instead of S-AMOLED screen available on the V11i. The waterdrop notch screen produces Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels.

Like the V11i, the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset and 6 GB of RAM powers the Vivo Z3i. The V11i comes in 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage + 6 GB RAM variants. However, the Vivo Z3i comes in a single variant that feature of 128 GB storage and 6 GB of RAM. It also features a microSD card slot.

Instead of the 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on the Vivo V11i, the Z3i is fitted with 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera system. For snapping selfie shots, the Z3i features a front camera of 24-megapixel. The front camera can be also used for face unlock feature. A fingerprint scanner is available on the backside of the phone. The FunTouch OS flavored Android 8.1 Oreo OS is available preinstalled on the device. The handset draws power from 3,315mAh battery.

The Vivo Z3i is already available for buying in the home country. It is available with a price tag of 2,398 Yuan (~$347).