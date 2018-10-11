Honor Band 4 gets a NFC version priced at 249 yuan (~$36)

Apart from the Honor 8C and MediaPad T5, Huawei’s Honor brand also unveiled a new variant of the Honor Band 4 with NFC. This will enable contactless transactions using the smart band. The band will support subway and bus payments in over 165 cities in China.

The Band 4 was launched last month along with a cheaper Running edition. The smart band comes in three different colours according to the colour of the straps namely; Black, Blue and Pink. The strap is the product of a combined effort between Huawei and the French Academy of Aesthetics. It thus comes with an attractively designed textured look. The strap is dynamic and rhythmic, more in line with the sporting temperament of young people. The smart band can keep track of steps, swimming speed, calories burnt, and distance covered in addition to monitoring the heart rate. The wearable is waterproof up to 50 metres and it comes with a light weight of just 23 grams. This despite packing a durable battery which Honor claims can last up to 14 days and 6 days if continuous heart rate tracking is turned on.

Read Also: Pre-Order Huawei Honor Band 4 Smart Watch Bracelet For Just $34.99 On Banggood

As for the price, the Honor Band 4 NFC version is priced at 249 yuan ($36) and will go on sale at 10.08AM on October 15.