Pre-Order Huawei Honor Band 4 Smart Watch Bracelet For Just $34.99 On Banggood

Huawei recently unveiled the long-awaited successor of Honor Band 3 dubbed the Honor Band 4 along with the equally-anticipated Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max. Much to the delight of Huawei fans, the recently announced smartwatch bracelet has gone up for pre-order carrying a reduced price on Banggood.

If you’re looking for a smart watch that helps you keep track of your health without emptying your pocket, it may interest you to know that Huawei is giving fitness-conscious buyers an opportunity to pre-order the Honor Band 4 smartwatch at a reduced price of just $34.99. This is a remarkable 48% reduction in the device’s original selling price of $66.99.

An absolute bargain at this dropped price, the Honor Band 4 sports an easily readable 0.95-inch AMOLED color 2.5D curved glass touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 240X120 pixels. Moreover, it features continuous heart rate tracking and is water resistant up to 50m and has Swim stroke recognition.

As far as a sleep monitor is concerned, it has the TruSleep 2.0 that uses cardiopulmonary and CPC (dynamics spectrum) to observe your sleep structure along with REM (deep sleep) to give sleep recommendations. On top of that, it has a multi-sport mode, pedometer, distance, calories, a sedentary reminder and lots more.

The Honor 4 comes in 3 color options including black, blue and pink; however, the presale price will specifically be valid for the black color version of the smartwatch. When the band is connected to your phone via Bluetooth, you can use the ‘find phone’ function in case you misplace your phone.

The device runs on Android 4.4 or above, iOS 9.0 or above and draws its juices from a 100mAh battery that deliver a standby time of about 20 days, and working time of about 14 days. It also allows the wearer to receive or reject calls or messages.

You can follow this link to check out the full specification of the Huawei Honor Band 4 and avail the discount, which will only be valid for a limited period of time.

Get 48% Off On Huawei Honor Band 4 Smart Watch Bracelet

Download Banggood App To Get A 10% Off App Coupon