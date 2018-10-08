Google Pixel Slate renders appear to reveal design, detachable keyboard and stylus

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are scheduled to get announced tomorrow. A recent report had revealed that the search engine giant may announce a smaller Pixel smartphone alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Another new device that is now expected to get unveiled tomorrow is the Google Pixel Slate.

The Google Pixel Slate is rumored to arrive as laptop-tablet hybrid which means it will be equipped with a detachable keyboard. The renders of the rumored tablet have also leaked. There is nothing significant about its design, but the support for detachable keyboard can be seen since it features a pogo-pin connector.

Like the Pixelbook from last year, the Pixel Slate seems to be equipped with 3:2 aspect ratio display. The screen of the device is surrounded by thick bezels. There is no information on the exact size of the screen and resolution of the Pixel Slate. However, it is likely to support at least Full HD resolution. It is also equipped with a front-facing camera and a rear-mounted snapper.

The renders of the Pixel Slate features dual front-facing speakers, a USB-C port and a fingerprint reader. There is no 3.5mm audio jack on the device. The detachable keyboard features a large-sized track pad and round-shaped keys. It features a shortcut key for accessing Google Assistant. The device comes with a capacitive stylus.

The Google Pixel Slate sports dark blue color. There is no information available on whether it will be available in other color variants. Previous leaks have revealed that the Pixel Slate will support dual boot with Chrome OS and Windows 10. The device will be featuring 16 GB of RAM and it will be powered by Intel Core i7 processor. The new leak on the Pixel Slate has no information on its pricing.

