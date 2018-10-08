Pre-Order L8Star BM30 Mini Card Phone For Only $15.99 On Banggood

While big-screen smartphones continue to garner huge popularity among smartphone lovers since they are comfortable to use and offer an unparalleled viewing experience, there’s no dearth of people who still prefer a small handset.

If you’re in the market for a cost-effective mini phone that boasts an impressive array of features, you might want to take a look at the L8Star BM30 Bluetooth mini card phone. It may also interest you to know that the supermini phone has gone up for pre-order carrying a heavily discounted price on Banggood.

The L8Star BM30 mini phone would normally set you back a pretty penny, but you can now pre-order it at a promotional price of just $15.99 on Banggood, the Chinese online store that guarantees the best bang for your buck. This is a noteworthy 35% reduction in the device’s original asking price of $24.56.

An absolute bargain at this dropped price, the L8Star BM30 can be used as a Bluetooth headset as well as a standalone phone. Aside from enabling you to receive calls without breaking much of a sweat, the mini phone lets you enjoy your favorite music while working, playing sports or even driving as it doesn’t need you to use your hands.

While regular cellphones release radiation of 2.1w/kg, the L8Star BM30 mini phone reaches a relatively lower radiation of 0.283w/kg. Moreover, it comes with a Magic Voice feature that lets you set different voice for making or receiving calls.

It comes with built-in Bluetooth for Bluetooth dialing.and has a single SIM card with TF card slot. Despite its small form factor, the L8Star BM30 can store up to 500 phone numbers and 100 messages.

If the L8STAR BM30 mini phone has grabbed your attention, you can follow this link to check out the rest of the features and avail the discount. Note that the aforesaid promotional price will only be valid for a limited period of time. You can choose from white, black, blue and red color versions.

