Huawei Mate 20 Pro AnTuTu score has breached 310k mark

The Huawei Mate 20 series of flagship phones are all set to get unveiled in the coming week. Last year’s Kirin 970 SoC by Huawei that powered the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro smartphones was able to compete with rival phones driven by Snapdragon 845. Hence, there is a lot of expectations from the 7nm Kirin 980 chipset that will be fueling the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Today, the Mate 20 Pro smartphone that has a model number of LYA-L29 has surfaced on AnTuTu benchmarking platform to reveal its performance prowess.

As it can be seen in the below image, the AnTuTu listing shows the performance scores of the 128 GB storage + 6 GB RAM edition of the Mate 20 Pro. In tests for CPU, GPU, UX and Memory, the Mate 20 has respectively scored 115296, 112516, 69456 and 16293. Hence, the handset has managed to achieve a total score of 313561.

Most of the Android phones fueled by Snapdragon 845 have scored around 290k on AnTuTu. The benchmarking scores of Mate 20 suggests that the Kirin 980 will outperform the SD845 chipset.

The recently announced Apple iPhones such iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr are powered by 7nm Apple A12 chipset. The total benchmarking score of the Mate 20 is a bit behind that of the iPhone Xs Max that has recorded a score of 372106. One should be aware of the fact that the AnTuTu score of the Mate 20 could belong to its pre-production unit. Hence, the actual benchmarking score of the final production unit could be different.

The Mate 20 Pro will be sporting a notched display and it will come with some advanced features like 3D facial scanner, in-display fingerprint reader and triple rear cameras. Recent leaks have revealed that the Mate 20 Pro will be coming in variants like 4 GB RAM + 64 GB / 128 GB / 256 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage. The 128 GB variant of the phone is expected to be priced around $1,100. However, it is yet to be known whether the pricing belongs 4 GB or 6 GB RAM edition of the phone.

