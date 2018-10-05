Huawei Mate 20 leaked render shows display with narrow bezels and triple-camera setup on the back

Huawei is all set to launch its new Mate 20-series phones — Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro at a launch event scheduled to take place on 16th October. After the leak of renders of Mate 20 Pro, we now have the leaked renders of the Mate 20 as well, showing us the phone in all its glory.

The leaked render shows the front of the phone being dominated by the display with extremely narrow bezels on all four sides. The bottom bezel or the chin is also quite thin compared to other full-screen phones launched this year. The display also features a waterdrop notch on the top.

The phone will feature a 6.43-inch Full=HD+ TFT LCD display with a screen resolution of 2244 x 1080 pixels. It has a waterdrop notch that houses a front-facing camera sensor without laser sensor for advanced facial recognition.

Coming to the back panel, the Huawei Mate 20 comes equipped with triple-camera sensors and an LED flash, all placed inside a square model in the top-center position. Unlike the Mate 20 Pro, which will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Mate 20 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor just below the camera module.

It’s already confirmed that the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 7nm octa-core processor. The phone will have three options in terms of RAM — 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. There’ll be different internal storage offerings — 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, varying based on the region.

The phone is expected to be running Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box with the company’s own EMUI 8.2 custom interface. Under the hood, the device will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.

The Huawei Mate 20 will be available in three color options — Black, Blue, and Twilight. As for the pricing, the Mate 20 will start at CHF 799, which roughly converts to $806. On the other hand, the Mate 20 Pro will start at CHF 999 (approx. $1,008) for the 128GB storage model.

