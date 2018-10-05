Samsung dominates premium smartphone segment in India

Samsung has made its way to the top in premium smartphone segment in India in the month of August, thanks to the stellar success of the Galaxy Note 9.

According to the report from data research firm Gfk, Samsung dominated the Indian premium smartphone segment with around 60 percent market share by value and 62.5 percent market share by volume.

The report further adds that Samsung not only led the Rs. 40,000 (approximately $544) and above segment but also reported a 55.5 percent market share by value and 55 percent market share by volume in the Rs. 30,000 and above segment in August.

Commenting on this development, Aditya Babbar, general manager, Samsung India, said:

We are extremely happy with the way our numbers are growing. We are bullish on further consolidating our leadership position in the Indian smartphone market. Our aim is to grow at 20-25 per cent in India in the festive quarter (October-December).

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched in India in August in two variants. The base variant ships with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 67,900 (~$923), while the top-end variant packs 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for a price of Rs 84,900 (approximately $1,153).

A couple of months ago, a report from research firm Counterpoint had said that Chinese phone manufacturer OnePlus was the top smartphone company in the premium smartphones market (Rs 30,000 and above) in the second quarter of 2018 with over 40 percent market share.

Lately, Samsung has been focusing on the mid-range segment as well, and is launching devices with some unique features. Recently, the South Korean giant launched Galaxy A7 (2018), which features a triple-camera setup on the back, something that’s not usually found in a mid-range phone.

The company is has also scheduled a launch event on 11th October, where Samsung is all-set to launch a new Galaxy-A series smartphone, likely Galaxy A9, bearing four camera sensors.