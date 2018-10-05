Buy Xiaomi Mi A2 4G Phablet For Only $215.99 On GearBest; Get A Free Gift!

Following in the footsteps of its well-received predecessors, the Mi A2 garnered huge popularity among Xiaomi fans after hitting the store shelves earlier this year. In a bid to make the Mi A2 available to those living on a tight budget, the Chinese phone manufacturer is now giving a big discount on this coveted smartphone’s steep retail price on GearBest.

Before we delve further into the details about the discount, let us take a gander at what the Mi A2 smartphone has to offer in terms of specs and features. First off, it sports a mammoth 5.99-inches LTPS, IPS, FHD+ display bearing a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

Under the hood, the Mi A2 smartphone packs Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 660 SDM660, 64-bit processor along with an Adreno 512 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of non-expandable internal storage so that you have ample storing space for your favorite content.

On the back, it houses a 12.0MP+20.0MP dual camera setup while there’s a 20.0MP selfie camera with Face Beauty, Face Detection and Panorama Shot placed on the front as far as photography is concerned. Moreover, the phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a built-in 3030mAh Li-ion battery.

While you’d normally associate a steep price tag with a top-branded mobile device offering the aforesaid features, the Xiaomi Mi A2 phablet can now be yours at a dropped price of just $215.99. This is a noteworthy 27% reduction in the device’s steep price retail price. But that’s not all.

You even get an opportunity to win the original Xiaomi Mi 6 dirt-proof phone case as a free gift with this order. On the downside, there were only 8 pieces left for this promo, which is slated to end in 4 days. You can follow this link to avail the discount before the promo comes to an end.

Get 27% Off On Xiaomi Mi A2 4G Phablet