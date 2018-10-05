Buy The Nubia M2 NX551J And ZTE Nubia Z17 Lite Smartphones At Dropped Price On GeekBuying [Coupon]



Nubia has a reputation for manufacturing high-end smartphones that meet the varied needs of adventurous users.

If you’ve restlessly been waiting to buy a Nubia-branded smartphone without spending a lot of money, it may interest you to know that the Chinese company is now offering big discounts on the well-received M2 NX551J and the Z17 Lite smartphones on GeekBuying. Let’s check out the details.

Nubia M2 NX551J Smartphone

The feature-laden M2 NX551J smartphone from Nubia comes with a 5.5-inch capacitive screen,2.5D arc screen, AMOLED & FHD display, bearing a screen resolution of 1920×1080 pixels at a pixel density of 401PPI. Moreover, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 / MSM8953 octa-core A53 2.0GHz processor.

With a competent Adreno 506 graphics processing unit, under the hood, the M2 NX551J smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB ROM running on Nubia UI 4.0-based Android 6.0.1 OS. It houses a 13.0MP rear-mounted camera and a 16.0MP front shooter and is backed by a 3630mAh lithium-ion polymer battery.

The powerful Nubia M2 NX551J normally sells for $239.99 on online and offline stores, but you can now buy it at a reduced price of just $159.99 on GeekBuying. In addition to taking advantage of this 33% reduction in its retail price, you can use coupon code HEPNNNKK to save an extra $15 and bring your grand total further down to $154.99.

Since the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing, you need to follow this link without wasting time if you’re interested in receiving the discount. Note that the aforesaid coupon is also likely to expire shortly.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Lite Smartphone

Alternatively, you can buy the equally well-received official global version of the Nubia Z17 Lite smartphone on GeekBuying if you’re willing to spend just $155.99. This is a considerable 65% reduction in the phone’s original selling price of $449.99.

An absolute bargain at this price, the Nubia Z17 Lite is a bezel-less smartphone that sports an eye-catching 5.5-inch display with 1920 X 1080 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass on top for added protection. It has a pixel density of 403PPI (pixels per inch).

The device packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 MSM8976 Pro, Octa Core, 4xA72 1.95 GHz, 4xA53 1.4 GHz, 64bit processor along with an Adreno 510 GPU. It comes with 6GB of RAM and a hearty 64GB of onboard storage.

Moreover, the Nubia Z17 Lite smartphone sports a 13.0MP+ 13.0MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 16.0MP front-mounted camera for selfies. It runs on Nubia UI 5.0-based Android 7.1 Nougat OS and draws its juices from a robust 3200mAh battery with QC3.0.

If the Nubia Z17 Lite has stirred your interest, you can follow this link to check out more details about the coveted smartphone and also avail the discount. It is worth noting that promo is slated to end in just 2 days.