Buy Teclast T20 4G Phablet For Only $215.99 On GearBest



Teclast launched its long-awaited T20 phablet in July this year. Much to the delight of the popular Chinese brand that makes tablet PCs, smart bands, power banks, and USB flash, the device became an instant hit.

Taking its popularity into consideration, Teclast is now offering the well-received T20 phablet at a dropped price on one of China’s most popular online stores, GearBest. We’ll not only shed light on this discount but also divulge more details about the coveted 4G phablet from Teclast.

The T20 would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online as well as offline stores, but in a bid to make it available to cost-conscious buyers, Teclast is doling out a noteworthy 27% off on the phablet’s steep retail price. As a result, you can now buy the T20 at a considerably reduced price of just $215.99 on GearBest.

Before we check out more details about the discount, let us take a gander what the Teclast-branded phablet has to offer in terms of features and specs. The T20 sports a big 10.1 inches IPS display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.



With compact dimensions of 9.8 x 5.31 x 0.33 inches and weighing in at just 0.5046 kg with battery, the T20 is housed in a sturdy plastic and metal body, making it an ideal companion for frequent travelers. Under the hood, it packs a powerful MT6797X ( X27 ) Deca Core up to 2.6GHz processor along with an ARM Mali-T880 MP4 GPU.

Moreover, it offers 4GB of DDR3L RAM and 64GB eMMC ROM of storage capacity (expandable up to 128GB) so that you never run out of space for storing your favorite content. On the photography front, it houses a 13.0MP rear-mounted camera and a 13.0MP front shooter for self-portraits and face-to-face video chatting.

The T20 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS and is backed by a robust 8100mAh battery that offers up to 6 hours video playing time. Regrettably, there were only 77 pieces remaining for this promo. You can follow this link without wasting time in order to ensure you don’t miss the big discount.

Get 27% Off On Teclast T20 4G Phablet