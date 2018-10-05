Get The Bakeey M3 Color Screen Smart Watch For Just $9.99 On Banggood [Coupon]

The Bakeey M3 is crammed with useful features that make it a perfect companion for human exercise. Moreover, the device can also be deemed as a smart communication partner that runs on Android & IOS OS.

While you’d end up spending a lot of money on a fitness accessory offering comparable features and usability, the M3 can now be yours at a considerably dropped price. While it would normally set you back a pretty penny on online as well as offline stores, this Bakeey-branded smartwatch has gone up for sale bearing a discounted price of just $11.99 on Banggood.

Aside from taking advantage of this 60% reduction in the device’s original asking price of $29.99, you can save extra money at the time of checking out. In order to avail an additional discount, all you need to do is to apply coupon code 99m3 before you proceed to check out.

This will help you save an extra $2 and reduce your already discounted grand total to only $9.99.An absolute bargain at this price, the Bakeey M3 sports an easily readable 0.96 inch TFT screen display featuring a touch-button key that can be used to operate it.

With a dimension of 255X18X12 and weighing in at just 25g, the M3 is a small and compact fitness tracker that offers a real-time view of your heart rate and records your sports distance. Apart from that, it offers a sedentary reminder and vibrates to remind you when there’s an incoming call.

It can also monitor the quality of your sleeping. It boasts an impressive array of other features such as blood pressure, steps, photo control, an alarm clock and social media apps including Wechat, QQ, Twitter, and Facebook. Moreover, you can choose from red, blue, purple, pink and black color option.

If you’re interested in checking out more details about the Bakeey M3 Heart Rate Monitor SmartWatch and receiving the discount, just head straight to this link before the promo ends. Note that the aforesaid coupon is also likely to expire soon.

