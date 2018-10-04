Nokia True Wireless Earbuds & Pro Wireless Earphones launch for €129 and €69 respectively

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is the only phone from HMD Global that doesn’t have an audio jack but we are sure it won’t be the only one. Since the lack of a 3.5mm jack will become a recurring theme, it only makes sense to have wireless earphones that folks can purchase. This is probably the reason why Nokia announced two wireless earphones today – the True Wireless Earbuds and the Pro Wireless Earphones.

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds

The True Wireless Earbuds, as the name says, is a pair of earbuds that are not connected to each other by a wire. The earbuds are Nokia‘s answer to the Samsung Gear IconX and the Apple Airpods.

According to the manufacturer, each of the earbuds weighs 5g and they are splash and sweat resistant. The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds comes in a cylindrical case that can also charge the earbuds up to 3 times. The earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and provide up to 3.5 hours of playback or 4 hours of talk time. With the case, it should provide up to 14 hours of playback and 16 hours of talk time. The case charges via USB Type-C.

The True Wireless Earbuds comes in black and will sell for €129. It will come with a USB-C cable and three pairs of earbuds.

Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones

This is yet another pair of wireless earphones but with a different design. Unlike the one above, the earbuds are connected by a wire and have a neckband design. The wires connecting the earbuds to the neckband are braided.

Nokia says you can pause what you are listening to by sticking the two magnetic earbuds together. Separating them will resume playback. Also, the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones has a 10-hour battery life and recharges in 2 to 3 hours via a MicroUSB port.

It is sweat proof and splash resistant and has an in-line remote. It connects via Bluetooth 4.2, supports Qualcomm aptX audio and also works with the Assistant on your device.

The Pro Wireless Earphones is also available in just black and will sell for €69 (~$79)). It will come with 3 pairs of earbuds and 3 pairs of ear tips. Both earphones will also go on sale tomorrow when the Nokia 7.1 pre-order begins.