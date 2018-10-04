Android Pie to hit the Nokia 6.1/6.1 Plus October, and the Nokia 8/Sirocco in November

HMD Global had an event in London today where it announced the new Nokia 7.1. Other than the launch of the phone, HMD Global also revealed some important info about its other phones such as when they would get updated to Android Pie.

The Nokia 7 Plus already received an update to Android 9 Pie last week. According to the manufacturer, the Nokia 6.1 and the Nokia 6.1 Plus are next on the list. Both phones will get the update to Android Pie this month. The Nokia 8 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco will come next and receive their own slice of Pie in November.

Nokia didn’t reveal the timeline for its other phones but trust that they will get the update too, though it might be much later.

READ MORE: Nokia 9 PureView is the name of HMD Global’s next flagship

The Android Pie update will bring the same experience and features seen on the Nokia 7 Plus to these phones such as Digital Wellbeing, Adaptive Battery, and Adaptive Brightness.

Do you own any of the devices mentioned above? Keep your eyes peeled for the update.