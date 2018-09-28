Nokia 7 Plus receives Android Pie stable update

After months of running on the beta version, HMD Global has finally released a stable version of Android Pie for the Nokia 7 Plus.

The Nokia 7 Plus was one of the few non-Pixel devices that got support for Android P Beta. Even after the stable update was released, the Nokia 7 Plus kept receiving beta updates. Now, two months after the release of the stable update, owners of the Nokia 7 Plus will be happy to update to a stable version of Android Pie.

Everybody wants a piece of the Pie! 🥧 #Nokia7Plus is now on pure Android 9™. Your device will be smarter, faster, and adapt as you use it. Which is your favorite feature? #Android9 pic.twitter.com/LPp5OKnAHQ — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 28, 2018

The Android Pie update brings a ton of new features such as a new navigation system (can be changed back to the old one), adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, and a dashboard app (Digital Wellbeing) to help you keep track of your phone usage habit. There Digitral Wellbeing app also has an app timer and “wind down” mode to help you get to sleep.

Below is the changelog for the update which is 1471.3MB in size:

New navigation, settings menu, and notifications

Adaptive Battery power prioritization for users’ most commonly used apps/services

Adaptive and optimized brightness levels

Predictive Application Actions

New camera v9.0 with new UI, Google Lens, and Google motion integration

The Nokia 7 Plus is currently the mid-range king in HMD Global’s lineup but will likely be overthrown by the upcoming Nokia 7.1 scheduled to be announced on October 4.

