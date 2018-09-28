Alleged Nokia 9 front design leaked in fresh photos

Nokia fans across the world are eagerly waiting for a new flagship phone from the company. A recent report had claimed that HMD Global has pushed the launch of the mysterious Nokia phone with penta-lens camera setup to February next year. The smartphone is rumored to debut as Nokia 9. Today, freshly leaked photos of the alleged Nokia 9 have surfaced on Weibo. Most of the leaked photos of the Nokia 9 that have surfaced in the recent past have only revealed the rear design of the phone. However, the new photos that have arrived today showcases the front design of the smartphone.

The new images of the Nokia 9 clearly show that it is equipped with a dual-edge curved display like the Samsung Galaxy flagship phones. The top and bottom bezels of the phone are thick. This suggests that the alleged Nokia 9 will not offer high screen-to-body ratio like the flagship phones from OPPO, Vivo, Huawei and Xiaomi.

A selfie camera seems to be present at the top-right corner of the upper bezel. The bottom bezel only features the Nokia branding. The top edge of the phone is not visible in the images. The bottom edge of the smartphone features a microphone, a USB-C port and an external speaker. There is a possibility that the handset may not feature a 3.5mm audio as the Snapdragon 835 powered Nokia 8 Sirocco phone lacks it.

The rumored specs of the Nokia 9 flagship phone include 5.9-inch OLED QHD+ display, Snapdragon 845, up to 6 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of storage and penta-lens setup. The smartphone may arrive as Android One phone with Android 9 Pie OS preinstalled.

