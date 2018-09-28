Huawei Mate 20 Pro blue variant appears in real skin

A recent leak by an Israeli publication had revealed key details of the upcoming Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro flagship phones that are scheduled to go official on Oct. 16. Today, a tipster from China has shared leaked photos of a blue variant of the Mate 20 Pro smartphone. The leakster is calling it the Mate 20, but the absence of rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is a clear indication that it could be the advanced Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The images of the blue colored Mate 20 Pro are not very clear. The handset seems to be featuring a wide notch at the front. The display appears to be curved towards the edges. Rumors have it that the 6.9-inch OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 will be available on the Mate 20 Pro. The marvelous screen of the smartphone that is curved towards its left and right edges is expected to deliver Quad HD+ resolution.

Recent reports have revealed that the Mate 20 Pro will be housing all the essential sensors along with 24-megapixel front-facing camera for 3D face unlock feature. The screen of the phone could be embedded with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The rear side of the smartphone features triple rear cameras and an LED flash arranged in a squared-shaped system. The exact configuration of the rear cameras is not available yet. One of the sensors on the triple camera unit of the Huawei P20 Pro is a telephoto lens. It is speculated the triple camera unit features an ultra wide-angle lens instead of telephoto lens.

The Kirin 980 chipset will be present under the hood of the Mate 20 Pro. It has expected to arrive with 6 GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. The handset is rumored to feature the new nanoSD card slot.

The smartphone is likely to powered by 4,200mAh battery that carries support for 15W wireless charging. It will also support for SuperCharge 2.0 rapid charging technology that can let the phone gain 70 percent battery power in just 30 minutes of charging. Other rumored features of the Mate 20 Pro wireless desktop PC project, 3.5mm audio jack and IP67 rating. It is rumored to be priced around $1,115. Apart from Blue, it is expected to arrive in Black and Twilight color gradient.

(source)