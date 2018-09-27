Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro major leak reveals pricing, key specifications, features through promo materials

On Oct. 16, Huawei will be announcing the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro flagship phones. Well ahead of the arrival of Mate 20 series, an Israeli publication has shared the promotional materials of these smartphones.



The Mate 20 Pro (codenamed as Laya) will be arriving with a 4,200mAh battery. The massive battery will be coupled with next-generation Super Charge 2.0 that will allow the phone to gain 70 percent of battery life by charging it for only 30 minutes. The Mate 20 (codenamed as Hima) will be packed with a 4,000mAh battery that will offer 21 percent better battery life than the predecessor Mate 10 smartphone from last year. The Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be the first Huawei phones to carry support for 15W wireless charging.

The Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will both feature 24-megapixel selfie camera. The Mate 20 duo will also feature triple camera setup. However, instead of the telephoto lens available in the triple camera module of the Huawei P20 Pro, the Mate 20 duo will an ultra wide-angle lens. the AI Smart Zoom feature on the upcoming Huawei flagship phones can detect moving object and automatically focus on it.

The HiVision feature arriving on Mate 20 and 20 Pro will work like Google Lens for searching text, goods, scenic spots and so on by pointing the camera on any object.

The wider notch on the Mate 20 Pro will also accommodate necessary sensors for 3D facial recognition like Face ID available on the new iPhones. Huawei’s 3D Face Unlock feature offers unlock speed of 500ms and has a failure rate of 1:1000000. On the other side, the Mate 20 will support 2D facial recognition. The Mate 20 Pro will be also equipped with in-display fingerprint scanner whereas the Mate 20 will feature a regular rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The other unlocking feature arriving on Mate 20 and 20 Pro is called Bone Voice ID that can instantly unlock the smartphone by detect the users voice. It can work accurately even in noisy surroundings.

The heart of the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be the Kirin which is the world’s first 7nm chipset. The base model of the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will respectively feature 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM. Both the models will come with inbuilt storage of 128 GB. Unlike the recent flagship phones, the upcoming Mate 20 duo will support expandable storage. However, these phones will not support microSD card. The promotional materials reveal that these smartphones will support a new type of nanoSD memory card (looks like a nano SIM card) up to 256 GB. The upcoming flagship phones from Huawei will also support easy wireless projection for desktop PC experience.

The Mate 20 Pro will probably feature a 6.9-inch curved OLED screen that will be support Quad HD+ resolution. The Mate 20 may feature a waterdrop notch IPS LCD display of 6.53 inches with FHD+ resolution. Both phones will be equipped with stereo speakers and 3.5mm audio jack. The Mate 20 Pro will be an IP67 certified device whereas the Mate 20 will be an IP53 rated phone. Both phones are expected to arrive with EMUI 9.0 based Android 9 Pie OS.

In Israel, the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are expected to hit the market by the end of October. The Mate 20 is expected to be priced at NIS 3,000 (~$840) and Mate 20 Pro may cost NIS 4,000 (~$1,115).

