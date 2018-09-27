Check Out The Unmissable Amazon Lightning Deals; Get 35 Euros Discount!

Looking for a high-end 2-in-1 4G network tablet that won’t set you back a pretty penny? You’ve come to the right place.

Thanks to the recently kicked-off Amazon Lightning Deals, you can now save 35 euros on a wide selection of well-received tablets from Alldocubes. Let us take a gander at the aforesaid discounts that will be available on some of the most popular tablets that are up for grabs in the market.

Alldocube M5 4G Tablet

The M5 tablet PC packs a powerful MT6797 (X20) Deca-Core 4G 64-bit CPU with 2×2.3GHz A72 + 4xA53 + 4xA53, under the hood. It offers 4GB of RAM with a hearty 64GB of onboard storage to ensure you never run out of space for storing your favorite photos and videos. You can buy it on www.amazon.de as well as www.amazon.fr at a discounted price.

While you’d normally end up spending a lot of money on a tablet featuring comparable specs, we got good news for you. The M5 will be up for grabs for just 160.99 euros starting from September 26th at 4:50 PM, MEST / 2018-9-26,10: 50 PM, MEST on the amazon.de website.

If you’d like to take advantage of the discount, all you need to do is to follow this link before the promo comes to an end. Note that the promo is slated to end on October 3rd at 3:50 PM, MEST /2018-10-3, 9:50 PM, MEST.

Likewise, the promo is scheduled to kick off on www.amazon.fr starting from September 26th at 11:25 AM, MEST / 2018-9-26, 11: 25 PM, MEST. The discount will be up for grabs until October 3rd 8:50 AM MEST / 2018-10-3, 8:50 PM. MEST.

Click here to visit the promo page. It is worth noting that the feature-laden tablet is currently available for 189.99 euros.

The M5 tablet usually carries a 195.99 euros price tag on www.amazon.it, but it will soon be available at a considerably lowered price on the website. In order to ensure you do not miss the deal which will be kicking off September 28th at 11:30 PM, MEST to 2018-9-28, 11: 30 AM, MEST / 2018-9-28, 11:30 PM, MEST, you can follow this link.

Alldocube iWork 10 Pro

If you’re in the market for a cost-effective 2-in-1 tablet PC, you might want to take a look at the iWork 10 Pro from Alldocube. The latest tablet from the Chinese manufacturer boasts an impressive array of specs and features that make it an irresistible tablet.

While you’d usually end up spending 269.99 euros in order to get your hands on the iWork 10 Pro tablet PC, it is currently available at a dropped price of just 229.99 euros. This is a 15% reduction in the tablet’s original asking price.

But if that doesn’t impress you much, the iWork 10 Pro tablet’s already discounted price will be reduced further to just 194.99 euros starting from September 26th at 10:30 AM, MEST, 2018-9-26,10: 30 PM, MEST.

You can follow this link to avail the discount.

Similarly, the iWork 10 Pro tablet carries a discounted 229.99 euros price sticker on www.amazon.de as well. Although the device normally sells for 269.99 euros, the site is currently offering a 15% discount on the coveted tablet’s retail price.

You can follow this link to take advantage of the discount, which will be made available to the public from September 28th from 1:05 PM, MEST, 2018-9-28, 7: 05 PM, MEST.

As a tablet PC, the iWork 10 Pro sports a big 10.1 inch IPS touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. Moreover, it runs on dual Windows 10 and Android 5.1 operating systems with an Intel Atom X5 Z8350 Quad Core processor, under the hood.

It offers 4GB of RAM and a hearty 64GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the iWork 10 Pro houses a 2.0MP camera on the back and a 2.0MP camera on the front for face-to-face video chatting.