Huawei Mate 20 series may have Graphene-based cooling for better cooling, new MateBook with dual heat pipes and dual fans in development

The Huawei Mate 20 series has been in the news a lot lately and that is expected to continue for the next few weeks preceding its announcement. The Mate 20 series will come with some interesting features such as triple rear cameras and 40W fast charging but none of the aforementioned features are actually new. The Huawei P20 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) have triple cameras and the OPPO Find X Lamborghini Edition supports 40W fast charging.

A new leak has revealed that the Mate 20 series will have a technology never been used before in a smartphone. According to the leaked photos which were posted on Weibo last week and seem to have been taken during a private presentation, the Huawei Mate 20 is expected to come with graphene-related cooling.

A number of manufacturers have incorporated some sort of cooling in their devices this year. The POCOPHONE F1, for example, has liquid cooling. It actually uses water flowing through a copper pipe to keep it cool. The Galaxy Note9 also uses a Water Carbon Cooling system which has the liquid flowing through a carbon-fiber + copper thermal pipe for heat dissipation. However, no manufacturer has used graphene for cooling.

Graphene is much better than other materials currently in use when designing a cooling pipe as it has an ultra-high thermal conductivity and is a better conductor of electricity than copper because of its honeycomb structure. It is also thinner and much stronger. Research has been going on to find ways of using graphene in active and passive cooling and the results show it is better at heat dissipation.

It appears Huawei has found a way to use the material for cooling at a commercial level and will use it in its Mate 20 devices. This is most likely the same graphene-based technology the Honor Magic 2 will feature.

The leaked presentation images also mention dual heat pipes and dual cooling fans which are presumed to be for a new MateBook in development. The new MateBook may be announced this year or early next year.

(Source)