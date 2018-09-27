Render of PixelStand Wireless Charger for the Pixel 3 leaks

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will come with support for wireless charging. Google is expected to announce a wireless charger for both phones too. The wireless charger is called the PixelStand and a render leaked yesterday.

The render shows the PixelStand will come in white with an orange base. That base is most likely silicone and should provide a form of resistance to prevent it from slipping when placed on a flat surface. There is a circular cut-out at the base where the USB-C port plugs into the input port.

The way the charger is designed, the phone will have to be in a standing position when docked. This makes sense since a code found in a Google APK revealed that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be able to work as a smart display when placed on the wireless charger.

The phone will have a different UI when in this mode with larger buttons, shortcuts for launching the music and phone apps, and a quick way to access Google Assistant. The charger is also said to support fast charging.

There is no info on the price of the charger and we are not sure if this is the only color it will be available in. The launch is still roughly two weeks away, so more details may surface before then.

