Get The Hotly-Anticipated Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Phablet For Just $199.99 On GearBest

Xiaomi’s hotly-anticipated Redmi Note 6 Pro has been making several appearances online in the form of leaks. After floating around the rumor mill for nearly a month now, the imminent phablet in the company’s popular Redmi lineup has finally gone up for sale bearing a discounted price on GearBest.

Before we divulge more details about the aforesaid discount, let us take a gander at the specs and features that make the Redmi Note 6 Pro simply irresistible. As a phablet, it sports a mammoth 6.26-inch screen, FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels an aspect ratio of 19:9.

It is housed in a slim body which is designed to comfortably fit in the user’s hand. Under the hood, it packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor along with an Adreno 509 graphics processing unit.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB so that you never run out of storage space for storing your favorite photos, videos, and other multimedia content. Moreover, it features a 12MP+5MP dual-camera set up on the back and 20M+2MP front-mounted cameras for selfies and face-to-face video chatting.



The phablet runs on MIUI 9-based Android operating system and is backed by a robust 4000mAh. Furthermore, it offers added protection with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is crammed with a slew of other useful sensors like the e-compass, gravity sensor, and gyroscope.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro can also be used as a mobile hotspot so that you can share your 4G data with those having compatible wireless devices. The phablet comes with Google Play wherein you can download your favorite apps, movies, magazine, books and TV programs.

While you’d normally end up spending a lot of money on a smartphone that boasts comparable specs and features, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro can now be yours at a dropped price of just $199.99 on GearBest. This is a noteworthy 17% reduction in the device’s original asking price.

Note that this discount will only be valid for the black-tinted, global version of the Redmi Note 6 Pro for a limited period of time. If you’ve restlessly been waiting to get your hands on the Redmi-branded phablet without emptying your pocket, head straight to this link before the promo comes to an end.

Get 17% Off On Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Phablet