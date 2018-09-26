Huawei Exec explains why the company doesn’t supply Kirin processors to other brands

Talking to tech journalists in Bangalore on Friday, Brody Ji, Senior product direct at Huawei consumer Business Group reveals that they have no plans to sell its Kirin Processors to other brands. Speaking further, Brody added that Huawei treats Kirin as an intellectual property which allows the company to stand against the rivals.

In a statement given to media, it is said, “For Huawei, Kirin is not a business but a product or technology that acts as our competitive edge against rival smartphone brands.”

Huawei established HiSilicon in 2004 which deals with the Kirin SoC manufacturing. The Kirin processors power Huawei’s most of the devices, shipped with 173 million smartphones in the past year. The Chinese company also produces many smartphones which run on Qualcomm based chipsets, but majorly 60-70% devices use homegrown Kirin chipsets. Huawei will continue the use of Kirin SoC in the high-end and mid-range devices, while low-range devices will keep coming on Qualcomm 400 series.

Huawei is a pioneer in the telecom and communications sector, but it has a little shady outlook in consumer electronics. It needs to do some more hard work to get some premium space in the smartphone market. Even,m company’s CEO Eric Xu said that the company needs some more efforts in the consumer business to garner sweeter results. In 2017, Huawei crossed $92 billion in the operating revenue, which is little less than the estimated $1000 billion goals. Huawei’s major sources of revenue are the 5G telecom equipment.

Read More: Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro teaser confirms Kirin 980 processor

Huawei Kirin 980 SoC upcoming: details

Next month, Huawei is coming with the new 5G ready Kirin 980 SoC with the new 7nm manufacturing process. It will help the processor to gain huge performance improvements with much better power efficiency. It includes two Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, two 1.99GHz Cortex A76 cores, and four Cortex A55 cores running at 1.8GHz. After 3 years of hard work, Huawei will launch the Kirin 980 with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro at an event on October 16.