ARCore v1.5 brings support for unreleased OnePlus 6T and few other devices

ARCore v1.5 is out now on some third-party APK download websites. As it’s official changelog is not out yet, folks at Android Police did APK Teardown to know about some of the features. Interestingly, it appears that the ArCore new version has already added support for the unreleased OnePlus 6T and few other devices. There’s support for Nokia 9 with the code name AOP_Sprout, Nokia Phoenix with PNX_sprout codename, and for unknown Nokia CTL_sprout. Further, source found a new variant of Vivo Nex touted as “B”, it could be a Vivo Nex 2.

In the new version of ARCore, its support is extended for unreleased devices and even unannounced devices. Even, there’s no reliable information available about these devices on the web. It means Google already had the access to these devices, now after testing, they have added them to the ARCore support list.

List of newly added devices in ARCore v1.5:

ASUS ROG Phone [ASUS_Z01QD_1]

Huawei P20 Lite [HWANE] Mate 10 Pro [HWBLA] unknown [HWJKM-H] unknown [HWLYA]

Nokia Phoenix [PNX_sprout] * This is rumored, but name is unconfirmed Nokia 9 [AOP_sprout] * This is rumored, but name is unconfirmed

OnePlus One Plus 6T [OnePlus6T]

Razer Razer Phone [cheryl]

Samsung Galaxy Note9 [SCV40, SCV40_jp_kdi, SC-01L] Galaxy Tab S3 [gts3llte, gts3lltechn, gts3lltekx, gts3llteusc, gts3lltevzw, gts3lwifi, gts3lwifichn] Galaxy J5 [j5y17lte, j5y17ltektt, j5y17ltelgt, j5y17lteskt] Galaxy J5 Pro [j5y17ltedx, j5y17ltextc] Galaxy J7 [j7y17lte] Galaxy J7 (2017) [j7y17ltektt]

Sony Xperia X [suzu, F5121, F5122]

Vivo V1809A [PD1809] vivo NEX B [PD1806B] * There is a NEX A codenamed PD1806, but it’s unclear if this is same device with a variant name or a new model vivo X21i [k71v1_64_bsp]

unknown CTL_sprout

* naming pattern matches Nokia phones, but I didn’t find anything resembling confirmation of the name



Along with the unreleased devices, there is an addition of many old and new devices in the latest ARCore v1.5. Google is extending the support by bringing in various devices from OEMs like Samsung, Huawei, Sony, Razer under the ARCore support.

The APK teardown means that the listed features or support for devices has come or yet to come. Also, it can be opposite in the next alteration of ARCore as these devices might get removed. Users can get the latest update from third-party APK websites, otherwise, you have to wait for the official update.

