Leaked official renders reveal Huawei Mate 20 Pro to come in three colors

The Huawei Mate 20 series will be unveiled in less than three weeks which is enough time for more leaks to surface. If you are wondering what colors the phones will come in, we have answers for you thanks to these new official renders of the Mate 20 Pro.

The images were first published by Winfuture.de and they show the Huawei Mate 20 Pro in three different but exciting color variants. The first is a gradient color called Twilight but different from that of the P20 Pro. This variant is a mix of blue, purple and black.

The second color variant which is my favorite is Pinstripe (Blue). You sure will agree that there is an air of sophistication around it. We know it is glass but the finish makes it look like fabric.

The third color variant is the Classic Black and is similar to the Mirror Black color variant of the OnePlus 6. One advantage this variant has over the others is that the square housing of the triple camera setup blends as it is also black.

Apart from all three having the same color for their camera housing, the renders also show they all have a red-colored power button while the volume rocker has the same color as the rest of the body.

The renders do more than just tell us the colors the Mate 20 Pro will be available in. They also confirm that Leica is once again on board with the camera development. Sadly, we can’t make out the text underneath it.

The Mate 20 Pro has a notch and it is much wider than that of the P20 series. We can only make out the camera and the earpiece in these renders but there are a bunch of other sensors too including a notification LED. The lower bezel is also thinner which isn’t a surprise since the fingerprint scanner is now under the display.

There is no confirmation yet but the display is said to be 6.3-inches in size with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and curved sides. And, yes, it is OLED. Under the glass body is a Kirin 980 processor and a 4,200mAh battery. The Mate 20 Pro will support wireless charging and will also be able to wirelessly charge Huawei’s next-generation wireless earbuds, the FreeBuds 2 Pro.

Huawei will unveil the Mate 20 Pro alongside its other siblings – the Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Porsche Design at an event in London on October 16.

